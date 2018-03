BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As per a report published in Bloomberg, Softbank Corp. (SFTBF.PK) is nearing an agreement to acquire stake in Swiss Re. Softbank is reportedly planning to buy 25% stake in a range of 100-105 Swiss francs per share.



On Feb. 7, Swiss Re informed that it is engaged in preliminary discussions with SoftBank regarding a potential minority investment in Swiss Re.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX