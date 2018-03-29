

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales increased in February after decreasing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Thursday.



Retail trade turnover, except of motor vehicles and motor cycles, rose 3.0 percent year-over-year in February, reversing a 1.0 percent fall in January.



The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods advanced 7 percent annually in February and sales of automotive fuel grew by 9 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 5.0 percent from January, when it plunged by 20.0 percent.



