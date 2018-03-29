Capital for Colleagues plc - Issue of Equity, Directors' Interests and TVR

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment

29 March 2018

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

ISSUE OF EQUITY, DIRECTORS' INTERESTS AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, announces that 13,389 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') have been issued at a price of 42p per share pursuant to the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

John Eckersley and Alistair Currie, both of whom are Executive Directors of the Company, are each interested in 5,355 of the 13,389 Ordinary Shares allotted and their interests in the Company's enlarged issued share capital are now as follows:

Ordinary Shares % John Eckersley 488,365 3.16 Alistair Currie 362,867 2.34

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Capital for Colleagues announces that the Company now has 15,431,226 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The above figure of 15,431,226 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:



CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

John Eckersley, Chief Executive

0161 464 3260 PETERHOUSE CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED

Mark Anwyl

Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.

The Company's joint venture, Castlefield Corporate Advisory Partners, educates and assists companies which are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.