Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-03-29 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On March 20, 2018, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to delist AS Skano Group shares from the Main List starting April 2, 2018 and to admit the shares simultaneously to trading in the Secondary List.



Taking into account a trading holiday on April 2, 2018, the shares of AS Skano Group are traded in the Secondary List starting April 3, 2018.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.