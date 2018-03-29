Outotec Oyj: Publishing of Outotec's Interim Report January-March 2018

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE MARCH 29, 2018 AT 9:00 AM
Publishing of Outotec's Interim Report January-March 2018
Outotec's Interim Report January-March 2018 will be published on Wednesday, April 25, approximately at 9:00 AM Finnish time.
A teleconference hosted by President and CEO Markku Teräsvasara will be held on the same day at 2:00 PM. CFO Jari Ålgars will also be attending.
Participant Passcode: 784305
Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0360
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6573
United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9104
United States: +1 646 828 8195
To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event using the confirmation code and numbers below. The teleconference will be recorded and published on Outotec's website. The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.
