

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK) reported that its net profit for the first-half of fiscal year 2018 increased 6.9% or 13.9%, excluding currency effects, to 372 million euros, benefiting from lower exceptional charges than the previous year and a significant reduction in the tax charge.



Revenues were 10.3 billion euros, down 3.2% on the previous year, including a negative currency impact of -6.2%. Net acquisitions contributed +1.3%. Organic growth in the first half was up 1.7%, or up 1.9% excluding a 1-day calendar effect linked to the change to monthly accounting in North America.



Sodexo CEO, Denis Machuel, said, '... As we combine the unique strengths of Sodexo, its offers and the quality of its teams, with greater discipline and accountability across the Group, I am confident we will deliver strong growth over the medium term.'



For fiscal 2018, the Group now expects to deliver organic revenue growth of between 1% and 1.5%, excluding the 53rd week impact, and an underlying profit margin of around 5.7%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX