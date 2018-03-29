

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a mixed note on Thursday, tracking a weak overnight lead from Wall Street and a mixed trend in Asia as technology stocks continued to come under selling pressure spurred by calls for tighter regulation.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9 percent overnight amid a notable decline by Amazon after a report from Axios said President Donald Trump has talked about changing the online retailer's tax treatment.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down marginally and the S&P 500 dropped 0.3 percent despite positive data releases on fourth-quarter GDP and pending homes sales.



Asian stocks are trading mixed in thin trade as investors brace for Easter holidays.



Gold prices hovered near one-week low and the Japanese yen dropped against the dollar on signs of easing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, while U.S. crude prices rose about half a percent after falling about 1 percent in the previous session on data showing an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories.



In economic releases, U.K. consumer sentiment strengthened to the highest level in ten months in March, survey data from GfK showed. The consumer confidence index rose to -7 from -10 in February. This was the highest score since May, when the reading was -5.



U.S. data on weekly jobless claims, personal income and spending and consumer sentiment are due later in the day.



European markets recouped early losses to end mixed on Wednesday. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose half a percent.



The German DAX dropped 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.



