StarVR Corporation Completes Application for Public Issuance in Taiwan, Marks First Step for IPO Process

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- StarVR Corporation - that provides end-to-end virtual reality solutions, enabling high-end commercial and location-based entertainment applications - today announces that it has completed its application for public issuance in Taiwan, with its stock ticker assigned as 6681. Following the approval for public issuance, the board intends to further apply to the Taipei Exchange to be listed on the Emerging Market board in mid-April, and expects to be traded between April and May upon approval. StarVR Corporation's total share capital is 48,218,000 shares of common stock at the par value of NT$10 per share, where a part will be made available on the emerging market.

"We're excited that StarVR Corporation is on track for our vision to become a listed company on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in the future," said Bo Andersson Klint, Chairman of StarVR Corporation. "VR has great potential in the enterprise and location-based entertainment market, and we've built StarVR specifically for professional use in close collaboration with our clients and industry partners. With an industry-leading resolution, 210-degree field-of-view and outstanding tailored services to our customers, we provide premium VR experiences that are way beyond what's available at home."

The StarVR solution boasts a premium VR HMD built from the ground-up for enterprise and professional entertainment use with its 5K resolution and 210-degree field-of-view, offering experiences above and beyond home environment setups. The solution features a high speed optical tracking system that can accurately track motion at scale to provide an ultra-immersive VR experience for LBE (Location-Based Entertainment) operators. StarVR Corporation offers end-to-end solutions featuring the StarVR HMD, customized hardware options, onsite installation services, operator training and after service.

StarVR's LBE solutions are featured in entertainment destinations around the world including IMAX VR centers in Los Angeles and New York (since early 2017), the SEGA Game Center in Kabukicho, Tokyo (since December 2017), and - in close collaboration with Starbreeze and Emaar Entertainment - the newly opened VR Park Dubai located in the Dubai Mall. (March 2018).

Media Contact:

Jane Hsu,

Head of Global Marketing for StarVR Corporation

Tel: +886(2)2696-0567 #5431,

email: jane.hsu@starvr.com

Investor Contact:

Katy Chang,

Director of Investor Relations for Acer Inc. on behalf of StarVR Corporation

Tel: +886(2)2696-3131 #1006,

email: ir@acer.com

