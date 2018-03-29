Telsiai, Lithuania, 2018-03-29 08:13 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 28 March 2018, AB "Žemaitijos pienas" appealed to Vilnius Regional Administrative Court against the decision of the Director of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania adopted on 28 February 2018 "On the application of sanctions against AB "Žemaitijos pienas". The company appeals against the whole decision, since it considers this decision unfounded.



Gintaras Keliauskas Lawyer + 370 444 22208