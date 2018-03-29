

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased more than initially estimated in January, latest figures from Finland Customs Office showed Thursday.



The trade deficit for January was revised down from EUR 150 million to EUR 139 million. In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 533 million.



The value of exports surged 12.0 percent year-over-year in January and imports rose by 3.0 percent. That was in line with the flash data published on March 9.



