Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-29 08:28 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the resolution of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of SUTNTIB INVL Baltic Real Estate that was held on 26th March 2018, the Company informs that an Amendment of the Depository Services Agreement between INVL Baltic Real Estate and the SEB Bank was signed on 28th March 2018.



The Amendment has been signed seeking to edit editorial corrections noted in the Depository Services Agreement.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Real Estate Fund Manager of the Management Company Vytautas Bakšinskas E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com



