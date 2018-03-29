Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's transfer of own shares based on incentive programmes

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 29 MARCH 2018 AT 9.30 AM (EEST)





Cargotec's transfer of own shares based on incentive programmes





The Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation has on 20 March 2018 decided on a directed share issue related to the reward payments for share-based incentive programmes. The share reward payments are related to Cargotec's share-based incentive programme 2015, as well as 2017 allocation of restricted shares programme 2016-2018 under the share-based incentive programme 2016.

In the share issue, 138,787 own class B shares held by the company have been transferred today without consideration to the key employees participating in the share-based incentive programmes in accordance with the programme-specific terms and conditions. More detailed information about the launch and the terms and conditions of the programmes is available in stock exchange releases published on 10 February 2015 and on 10 February 2016.

After the transfer of shares, Cargotec holds a total of 69,603 own class B shares.





The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2014. According to the authorisation, the Board of Directors can decide on a share issue amounting to a maximum of 952,000 class A shares and 5,448,000 class B shares. In accordance with the authorisation, previously 26,684 own class B shares were transferred on 18 March 2014, 28,030 shares on 31 March 2015, 27,601 shares on 31 March 2016 and 56,709 shares on 31 March 2017.





