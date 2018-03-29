

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) announced it has agreed to acquire Decision Technologies Limited, a home communications and mobile phone comparison business, for 40 million pounds. The Group said the acquisition supports its strategy outlined in February to generate new market growth by taking price comparison to the user.



Decision Tech provides home communications comparison both as a B2B service and via its own consumer comparison brands such as broadbandchoices.co.uk. Decision Tech has one of the most advanced and scalable B2B comparison offerings in the UK.



Following completion, Michael Phillips, Founder and CEO, and the Decision Tech management team will join the Group and continue to lead Decision Tech from their current offices in Holborn.



