Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott's UK bottling activities

Rotterdam, the Netherlands - 29 March 2018. Refresco (Euronext Amsterdam: RFRG), an independent bottler of beverages for retailers and A-brands in Europe and North America, today announces that the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has given the green light for the integration of Cott's bottling activities in the UK. The CMA's approval follows the sale of the Aseptic PET facility at Cott's Nelson site to Sunmagic Juice Limited.

Refresco completed the acquisition of Cott's bottling activities on 30 January 2018 and integration of the two businesses began immediately in North America. Today's announcement enables the start of the integration into one organization in the UK as well. As a result, Refresco can now truly operate as one integrated company and moves forward as the world's largest independent bottler for retailers and A-brands.

Refresco (Euronext: RFRG) is the world's largest independent bottler of beverages for retailers and A-brands with production in Europe, North America and Mexico. The company has pro forma volumes and revenue of circa 11.6 billion liters and circa €3.6 billion, respectively. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from 100% fruit juices to carbonated soft drinks and mineral waters in carton, PET, Aseptic PET, cans and glass. Focused on innovation, Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental responsibilities and market demand. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has more than 9,500 employees. www.refresco.com

