LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) issued an update before entering its closed period for the full year ending 31 March 2018. The Group said it maintains expectations for overall performance for fiscal 2018. Underlying trading in both the EMEA Services and Global Products divisions was as expected during the final quarter of the year.



QinetiQ's preliminary results for the full year ending 31 March 2018 will be announced on 24 May 2018.



