

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L), in its trading update for the period from October 1, 2017 to March 28, reported total income and non-income cash of 64 million pounds, with an additional 12 million pounds expected by March 31. The company said it remains on track to deliver its full year dividend target of 7.85 pence per share.



During the period, the company announced two divestments generating proceeds of 1.12 billion pounds.



The company said its portfolio overall continues to perform in line with expectations. The Investment Adviser remains focused on actively managing the portfolio to maximise value.



Richard Laing, Chairman of 3i Infrastructure, said, 'The Company has had a very busy second half of the year. The Investment Adviser has delivered outstanding value to shareholders through two well-managed sale processes and engaged portfolio management. We remain on track to deliver a full year dividend of 7.85 pence per share, in addition to the special dividend of 41.4 pence per share.'



