BODYCOTE PLC - Annual Financial Report

Bodycote Group plc

29 March 2018





Annual Report and Accounts, Notice of Annual General Meeting and related documents

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, Bodycote Group plc (the "Company") confirms that copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.



1. Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017;

2. Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on 30 May 2018; and

3. Form of Proxy/Notice of availability;



The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 and the 2018 Notice of AGM will be available on the Company's website at www.bodycote.com from today.



U. Ball: Springwood Court, Macclesfield, SK10 2XF Tel: 01625 505300

Bodycote plc LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29