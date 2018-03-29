Nedschroef Expands its Headquarters

HELMOND, Netherlands, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As Nedschroef's global footprint grows, so does its headquarters. The company, a leading automotive fasteners supplier in Europe, opened its newly expanded headquarters in Helmond, the Netherlands to an audience of 150 local dignitaries and representatives of the global automotive industry.

The interior of the newly revamped headquarters symbolizes the company's transition from a 125-year old local rivet producer to a leading international partner in joining technologies and functional components, embracing the opportunities of a digitalized world. This story has been visualized through a 28-meter wire sculpture and a floor of the same size, which is designed as a piece of art.

The building consists of a multi-purpose campus, located at the heart of the building. This central area is surrounded by open work spaces and modern meeting rooms to support collaboration amongst its employees, customers and other relations.

"With our expanded headquarters we have created an environment that stimulates innovation and networking. This is also important to attract new talent to meet the growing demand for more complex engineered components used in future mobility concepts," says Mathias Hüttenrauch, CEO of Nedschroef.

Jos Smetsers, Director PACCAR Purchasing Europe, DAF Trucks, adds: "Over the past 50 years, Nedschroef has become DAF's key partner for the many fasteners used in our trucks. Both companies have a lot in common: founded and located in the same region, expanding rapidly world-wide with a lot of dedication and passion and driven by continuous improvements. We trust with the expanded headquarters Nedschroef will create the working environment to be ready for the future to support us even better than today."