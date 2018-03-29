Trading in Hanza Holding AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is April 4, 2018.



Short name: HANZA BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010920827 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 151315 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.