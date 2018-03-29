

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in February, the labor force survey from Destatis revealed Thursday.



The jobless rate held steady at adjusted 3.5 percent in February. The number of unemployed totaled 1.51 million, which was down by around 11,000 from the previous month.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate climbed to 3.8 percent from 3.6 percent a month ago.



At the same time, employment increased by adjusted 44,000, or 0.1 percent in February.



