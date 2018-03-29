London stocks were set for a weaker open on Thursday, with volumes likely to be thinner than usual as we head into the long Easter weekend. The FTSE 100 was called to open 24 points lower at 7,020. Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: "US markets were unable to shake off the jitters around the tech sector closing lower on the day, as the tech juggernaut that has powered most of the gains in the US over the past two years, appears to be starting to misfire quite badly, with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...