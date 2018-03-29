British businesses have been warned to brace for a severe workforce crisis triggered by Brexit, with the number of workers entering employment expected to fall behind the rate of population growth for the first time in half a century. According to employment consultant Mercer, the size of the British workforce is expected to rise by just 820,000 by 2025, marking a dramatic slowdown from the previous decade, when almost 2 million people entered employment. - Guardian The number of cars built in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...