

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Merchants Trust Plc. (MRCH.L) reported that its profit after taxation attributable to ordinary shareholders for the year ended 31 January 2018 increased to 74.80 million pounds and 68.79 pence per share, from 73.22 million pounds and 67.34 pence per share in the same period last year.



Gains on investments at fair value through profit or loss was 54.59 million pounds, compared to 54.57 million pounds in the previous year.



The board recommended a final dividend of 6.3 pence compared to 6.1 pence paid last year. It will increase the total dividend for the year to 24.8 pence, representing, an increase of 2.5%.



The final dividend of 6.3 pence will be paid on 30 May 2018 to shareholders on the register on 20 April 2018.



