

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased more than initially estimated in January, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The trade surplus for January was revised up to EUR 698 million from EUR 676 million reported earlier.



In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 563 million.



Exports climbed 10.0 percent year-over-year in January, in line with the flash data published on March 2.



Imports grew 9.1 percent in January from a year ago, just below the 9.3 percent rise seen in the preliminary report.



