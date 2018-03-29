

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic growth moderated in the fourth quarter, the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 7.3 percent year-on-year, slower than the 11.3 percent expansion seen in the third quarter.



Similarly, calendar adjusted GDP expanded 7.4 percent from the last year versus 9.7 percent a quarter ago.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP climbed at a faster pace of 1.8 percent after gaining 1.3 percent.



In 2017 as a whole, the economy grew 7.4 percent, which was much faster than the 3.2 percent posted in 2016.



