sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,00 Euro		+0,30
+1,05 %
WKN: A1XDYU ISIN: AT00BUWOG001 Ticker-Symbol: BWO 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
BUWOG AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BUWOG AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,005
29,055
10:34
29,04
29,04
10:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BUWOG AG
BUWOG AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BUWOG AG29,00+1,05 %