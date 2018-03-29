Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: BUWOG AG / Release of Financial
Reports
BUWOG AG: Release of a Financial report
2018-03-29 / 09:12
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
BUWOG AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Interim report Q3
German: https://www.buwog.com/de/media/download/1258506 English:
https://www.buwog.com/en/media/download/1258507
Language: English
Company: BUWOG AG
Hietzinger Kai 131
1130 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.buwog.com
