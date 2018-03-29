

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer price inflation accelerated in February after easing in the previous two months, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 3.9 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 3.3 percent increase in January. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Both domestic and foreign market producer prices grew by 3.5 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively in February from a year earlier.



