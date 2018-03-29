On February 9, the shares in Tobin Properties AB were given observation status with reference to a press release published the same day by Klövern AB with information on a mandatory public offer to the shareholders in Tobin Properties AB.



Today, on March 29, 2018, Klövern AB published a press release with information about the outcome of the public offer.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares, preference shares and related instruments (paid subscription shares) in Tobin Properties AB shall be removed with effect as of today, March 29, 2018, see details below:



ISIN Order book --------------------------------------------------------------- Share TOBIN SE0006026985 128463 --------------------------------------------------------------- Preference share TOBIN PREF A SE0006117487 104981 --------------------------------------------------------------- Paid subscription share TOBIN BTA SE0010740076 147970 ---------------------------------------------------------------



