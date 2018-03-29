

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer price inflation eased for the third straight month in February, though marginally, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Thursday.



Producer prices climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in February, just below the 1.3 percent rise in January.



The overall PPI inflation in February was mainly due to price increases for intermediate goods.



On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat in February after a 0.4 percent increase in the prior month.



