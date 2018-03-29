

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) announced a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its China value chain by 50 million metric tons by 2030 - equivalent to the emissions associated with the average annual electricity consumption of 40 million Chinese households. The company also aims to enroll all of its export and domestic suppliers in China, starting with 100 of its top suppliers, into an emissions reduction program.



Walmart noted that it was the first retailer to set an emissions-reduction plan approved by the Science Based Targets initiative and Project Gigaton falls under the plan, in alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement. Through Project Gigaton, Walmart aims to work with its suppliers to reduce emissions in its global value chain by one billion metric tons - a gigaton - by 2030, equal to the emissions from more than 211 million average passenger vehicles in a year. The 50 MMT emissions reduction target in China is part of this goal.



