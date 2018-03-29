Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited ('Emergex'), a biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to vaccine development in the field of infectious diseases, today announces that Sir David King has joined Emergex's Board as a Non-Executive Director.

David is an Affiliate Partner of SYSTEMIQ, the corporate and government sustainability advisory firm and has held a number of international positions in senior government roles over the last 18 years.

Professor Thomas Rademacher, co-founder, CEO and CSO at Emergex commented, "Our business model is initially focused on creating an International Vaccine Repository of post Phase I vaccines, for subscription by governments, non-governmental organisations and charities to act as a first line of defense against existing and newly emerging infectious outbreaks. Sir David King brings a wealth of international experience and access to government and industry contacts, which will be invaluable to us as we start to commercialise our vaccines."

Sir David King, Partner of SYSTEMIQ, commented, "When you consider the devastating effects on human health and life caused by disease outbreaks such as Zika, Ebola and Influenza, it becomes obvious that we must do everything we can to combat these infectious diseases. Emergex's portfolio of vaccines, which are designed to provide long-lasting immunity, to be easily administered as well as rapidly and cost-effectively produced, could have an immense impact worldwide against existing and newly emerging infectious disease outbreaks."

Most recently, from 2013 2017, David was the UK Government Foreign Secretary's Special Representative on Climate Change, working with 165 Climate Change Attachés in UK Embassies.

From 2012 2016 David was the UK Government Chief Scientific Adviser, raising awareness of the need for governments to act on climate change. He was instrumental in creating the Energy Technologies Institute, a public-private partnership between global energy and engineering companies and the UK Government. He also created an in-depth Futures process which advised Government on a wide range of long-term issues, ranging from flooding to obesity.

In addition to his roles in Government, David has also had a distinguished academic career. He attended Witwatersrand University in South Africa, graduating in Chemistry and later obtaining a PhD. David has subsequently received 23 Honorary Degrees from universities around the world. David was Head of the Department of Chemistry and the Master of Downing College at the University of Cambridge. Over the course of his academic career, David has published over 500 papers on surface science and catalysis and on science and policy.

David was elected Fellow of the Royal Society in 1991 and was a Foreign Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2002. He was knighted in 2003 and was made "Officier dans l'ordre national de la Légion d'Honeur" by the President of France in 2009.

About Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited

Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited, a UK-based biotechnology company headquartered in Oxford, is pioneering a new approach to vaccine development in order to address some of the world's most immediate health threats such as Zika, Ebola, pandemic flu and antibiotic resistant bacteria.

It has developed a novel and ground-breaking approach to vaccine manufacturing, using 100% synthetic components to activate T-cells of the immune system to destroy virus-infected human cells. It uses unique technologies together with top-notch science to develop and manufacture vaccines much faster and at a fraction of the cost of traditional vaccines.

Emergex is initially focussed on creating an internationally accessible, clinical grade vaccine repository for use by governments, non-governmental organisations and charities, to act as a first line of defence against existing and newly emerging infectious outbreaks. It also plans to develop commercially marketed vaccines in partnership with pharmaceutical companies to generate future licensing and royalty revenue streams.

Emergex is committed to making a positive impact in the communities that are most affected by these infectious outbreaks, where a lack of affordable and effective treatments adversely impacts health and prosperity. Recently it joined the Social Stock Exchange in London, the world's first regulated exchange dedicated to businesses and investors seeking to achieve a positive social and environmental impact through their activities.

Find out more online at www.emergexvaccines.com.

