Valmet to supply a multifuel boiler to Kipas Holding's new paper mill in Turkey

Valmet Oyj's press release on March 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply a multifuel power boiler and auxiliary process equipment to Kipas Holding's greenfield paper mill in Söke, Aydin, Turkey. The boiler plant will provide steam for a paper machine currently under construction and additionally produce electricity. Its steam production capacity will be sufficient for a possible second paper machine. The start-up of the boiler plant is scheduled for March 2020.

The order is included in Valmet's first quarter orders received in 2018. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

The agreement was signed with Kipas Holding's subsidiary Maren Maras A.S. who is responsible for building and running the boiler plant. In 2013, Valmet supplied a containerboard machine to Kipas Holding's board mill in southeastern Turkey.

"We chose Valmet to supply the boiler based on our earlier good cooperation and experience with Valmet's state-of-the-art technology. The previous projects that we have carried out together have been successful," says Alaaddin Yalçinözü, General Manager of Kipas Kagit.

"Valmet's flexible boiler technology is ideal for the combustion of all the fuels which the greenfield power plant will utilize. Our flue gas cleaning will efficiently reduce emissions," says Kai Janhunen, Vice President, Energy Business Unit, Valmet.

Information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a CYMIC circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler for co-firing paper and water treatment sludge, plastic rejects, and coal. The boiler plant will have a steam production capacity of 260 tons per hour (114 bar, 542°C). The delivery also includes flue gas cleaning equipment and a Valmet DNA automation system.

Information about the customers Kipas Holding and Maren Maras

Kipas Holding is a Turkish group involved in the textile, cement, garment and paper industries, energy production and other activities. It has 25 factories, over 8,000 employees and a turnover of over USD 1 billion.

Its subsidiary Maras Elektrik Üretim Sanayi ve Tic A.S. performs geothermal well drilling and electricity production activities in Turkey.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Juha Uvanto, Sales Manager, Project Sales, Valmet, Tel. +358 10 676 3652

