Performance Horizon Launches Registration for its First Annual Innovation Day Event in London

Industry leaders will discuss transformational partnerships and how to win at performance marketing

LONDON, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Horizon (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=eEMRIpWNnPhp2uP_lNP_h3gX8M_yJBahTG1t-xGUCwO3EnqRaalWE8ABcwD5iHmvcuq8yLDzwFco4jw_IcMINlDD2SyRsjp0enKVtJf7OHQ=), the leading global provider of partner marketing software, today announced that registration is now open for its renowned Innovation Day (https://info.performancehorizon.com/innovation-day-2018-uk) event.

"Innovation Day is perfect chance for people who are passionate about transformational partnerships to get together, make connections, and share best practices," said Sean Sewell, Performance Horizon's Co-founder and VP of Revenue EMEA. "We are thrilled this year to be organizing another great gathering for our clients and partners."

This year's speakers include Farfetch's CMO John Veichmanis, Bink's Retail Head Ryan Edwards, and many more. This is the first European Innovation Day, and hundreds of senior-level marketers from leading domestic and global brands will gather to discuss transformational partnerships. Innovation Day combines keynotes and panel discussions with networking opportunities that bring innovators together to connect and collaborate.

Innovation Day 2018 will take place on Thursday, 12 April, from 2:30pm to 5:00pm at the Amphitheatre at Sea Containers, Blackfriars. Prospective attendees can now register to attend (https://info.performancehorizon.com/innovation-day-2018-uk).

About Performance Horizon

Performance Horizon helps the world's leading brands build powerful business partnerships that drive extraordinary business growth. The Performance Horizon Partner Management Platform (PMP) is an end-to-end, SaaS-based solution for forming, managing, analyzing, and predicting the future results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence. Hundreds of the world's largest brands leverage our real-time technology to drive and manage more than $6B in sales across 214 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more about Performance Horizon and partner marketing, visit performancehorizon.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=wHv6BwjOUKbR6zEBndZDjPCPDIOSQLx0uXxJdYSsXX3Fwjp87cdaHseueBtPzt4FBOQ_2LKXxkL_YDsUmxIg-NYnS5dL_IVRMT7qF6WBRhw=).

