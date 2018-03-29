Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Mar 29, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for February 2018, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.February 2018 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- Fifth consecutive month of increaseDaihatsu- Twenty-second consecutive month of increaseHino- Fifth consecutive month of increaseToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Fifth consecutive month of increaseSales in JapanToyota- Decreased- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 6,172 units (68.1 percent increase)- Minivehicle sales totaled 3,081 units (24.0 percent increase)- 45.6 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (2.1 percentage point decrease)- 29.2 percent share of market including minivehicles (2.0 percentage point decrease)Daihatsu- Eleventh consecutive month of increase- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 56,200 units (4.1 percent increase); second consecutive month of increase- 31.7 percent share of minivehicle market (0.5 percentage point increase)Hino- Fourth consecutive month of increase- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,800 units (0.2 percent decrease)- 40.1 percent share of the truck(1) market (0.2 percentage point increase)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in five months- 42.8 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.9 percentage point decrease)(1) Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)ExportsToyota- Fifth consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to all regionsDaihatsu- There have been no exports for Daihatsu since May 2017.Hino- First increase in two months; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Oceania, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Seventh consecutive month of increaseProduction Outside of JapanToyota- First decrease in two months; due to decreased production in North America, Asia, andAustraliaDaihatsu- First decrease in two months; due to decreased production in IndonesiaHino- Eighth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in two monthsAbout ToyotaToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.