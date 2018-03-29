Indivior announced on Thursday that its subsidiary Indivior UK and C4X Discovery Holdings have entered into a license agreement whereby Indivior UK obtained exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize C4X's oral orexin-1 receptor antagonist programme. The FTSE 250 company said the orexin-1 molecular pathway had been identified by Indivior as a priority pathway for the treatment of addiction. Selective blockade of the OX1 system had been shown to decrease drug-seeking behaviour related ...

