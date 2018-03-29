Shire has gained approval from the EU and Canada for accelerated assessments of its lanadelumab treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). The European Medicines Agency has validated Shire's marketing authorisation application for lanadelumab and Health Canada has accepted a new drug submission under priority review for the treatment. The EMA's validation means an accelerated assessment for the potential therapy can begin after the number of evaluation days required was reduced from 210 to 150 ...

