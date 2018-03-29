NEX Group has agreed to be taken over by CME Group for 1,000p per share in cash and shares of the Chicago exchanges giant. CME confirmed on Thursday morning that it will pay 500p in cash and 0.0444 new shares for each NEX share in a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, which values NEX at £3.9bn, based on the closing price of CME stock overnight of $158.84. The boards of the two companies have agreed that NEX shareholders will be entitled to receive a final dividend for NEX for the the year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...