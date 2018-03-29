

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 28-March-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,423,955.76 11.9324



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 33,138,119.19 16.7484



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,321,326.38 20.8571



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 28/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,444,609.40 19.4446



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 28/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,394,159.12 10.7883



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 7375000 USD 79,914,458.25 10.8359



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 46,915,255.58 12.5778



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 418,754.03 13.9538



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,156,299.87 16.1494



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,042,245.56 16.353



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 28/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,046,561.59 10.8802



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 28/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 53,608,074.64 17.0184



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 46,167,628.59 18.8439



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 28/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 55,900,983.89 17.3459



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,442,389.05 14.7164



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 28/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 3,939,114.83 15.1504



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 341192 EUR 5,623,427.61 16.4817



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,311,992.48 18.2221



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,547,007.39 16.1815



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 28/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 15,900,367.40 10.3249



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 28/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,270,994.19 18.1545



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 28/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,138,019.94 20.17



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,460,834.58 20.6667



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 28/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,391,065.01 18.0857



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,651,566.87 18.085



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 28/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,418,992.49 13.1564



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,304,832.48 19.0269



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 741000 EUR 12,116,152.97 16.3511



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 28/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,836,616.98 11.0123



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 57,463,075.84 20.5519



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 28/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13437000 USD 220,251,140.76 16.3914



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,071,224.88 17.6798



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,374,708.55 5.208



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 31,034,038.26 18.459



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,020,324.98 15.6973



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,820,641.04 14.0049



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 401,508.25 17.7737



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 28/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 327,355.11 20.4597



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 585000 USD 12,186,740.17 20.832



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 28/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,656,096.19 19.4709



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R26



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX