Randgold Resources Ld: RANDGOLD RESOURCES - Notice of Annual General Meeting

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / - The Company announces that its 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. on 8 May 2018 at The Club Hotel, Green Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 4UH.

A copy of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017, are now available to view on the Company's website at www.randgoldresources.com. Hard copies have been posted to shareholders.

A copy of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.