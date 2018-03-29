sprite-preloader
29.03.2018 | 10:33
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Randgold Resources Ld: RANDGOLD RESOURCES - Notice of Annual General Meeting

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / - The Company announces that its 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. on 8 May 2018 at The Club Hotel, Green Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 4UH.

A copy of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017, are now available to view on the Company's website at www.randgoldresources.com. Hard copies have been posted to shareholders.

A copy of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288

Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 7797 711 338

Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com

Website: www.randgoldresources.com

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ld via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE