TOKYO, Mar 29, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - February 2018 Mitsubishi Motors Summary:
Domestic Production
- First monthly year-on-year increase in three months since November, 2017
- 109% year-on-year
Overseas Production
- Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017
- 132.3% year-on-year
Total Production
- Ninth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2017
- 119.8% year-on-year
Domestic Sales
- First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2018
- 122.4% year-on-year
Exports
- Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017
- 129.7% year-on-year
Supplemental Information
Overseas Production
Asia - 60,527 units; 129.8% year-on-year
Exports
Asia - 971 units; 188.2% year-on-year
North America - 13,623 units; 124.3% year-on-year
Europe - 14,181 units; 173.1% year-on-year
About Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is the sixth largest automaker in Japan and the sixteenth largest in the world. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. From October 2016, Mitsubishi is one-third owned by Nissan, and a part of the Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi Alliance. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html.
