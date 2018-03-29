Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, Mar 29, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - February 2018 Mitsubishi Motors Summary:Domestic Production- First monthly year-on-year increase in three months since November, 2017- 109% year-on-yearOverseas Production- Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017- 132.3% year-on-yearTotal Production- Ninth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2017- 119.8% year-on-yearDomestic Sales- First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2018- 122.4% year-on-yearExports- Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017- 129.7% year-on-yearSupplemental InformationOverseas ProductionAsia - 60,527 units; 129.8% year-on-yearExportsAsia - 971 units; 188.2% year-on-yearNorth America - 13,623 units; 124.3% year-on-yearEurope - 14,181 units; 173.1% year-on-year