Jackpotjoy PLC - Issue of Awards under Long Term Incentive Plan

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Company"), announces that the following nil-cost share awards were made on 28 March 2018 under the previously announced Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP") to the members of the executive management team (excluding the Executive Chairman).
In May 2017 Jackpotjoy plc began granting awards over ordinary shares under the Group's LTIP for key management personnel. The awards will vest on the date on which the Board of Directors determines the extent to which the performance condition has been satisfied, and are subject to a holding period of two years beginning on the vesting date, following the end of which they will be released so that the shares can be acquired.
The performance condition as it applies to 50% of each award is based on the Group's total shareholder return compared with the total shareholder return of the companies constituting the FTSE 250 index (excluding investment trusts and financial services companies) over three years commencing on 1 January 2018. The performance condition as it applies to the remaining 50% of the award is based on the compound annual growth rate in the Group's earnings per share over the same three year period. Details are disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report which will be published at the end of April.
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.
1.
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Simon Wykes
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
CEO, Jackpotjoy Operations Limited
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Jackpotjoy plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.10 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BZ14BX56
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Conditional Awards
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A - single transaction
f)
Date of the transaction
28 March 2018
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Keith Laslop
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Jackpotjoy plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.10 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BZ14BX56
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Conditional Awards
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A - single transaction
f)
Date of the transaction
28 March 2018
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Daniel Talisman
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Jackpotjoy plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.10 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BZ14BX56
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Conditional Awards
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A - single transaction
f)
Date of the transaction
28 March 2018
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Robbie Bressler
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Vice-President, Finance and Corporate Controller of Intertain, a subsidiary of the Company
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Jackpotjoy plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.10 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BZ14BX56
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Conditional Awards
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A - single transaction
f)
Date of the transaction
28 March 2018
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Jason Holden
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Director of Investor Relations
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Jackpotjoy plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.10 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BZ14BX56
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Conditional Awards
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A - single transaction
f)
Date of the transaction
28 March 2018
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
David Flynn
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
CEO, Vera&John
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Jackpotjoy plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.10 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BZ14BX56
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Conditional Awards
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A - single transaction
f)
Date of the transaction
28 March 2018
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
About Jackpotjoy plc
Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.
Enquiries:
Jackpotjoy plc
Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 203 907 4032
+44 (0) 7812 142118
jason.holden@jpj.com
Jackpotjoy Group
Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 (0) 416 720 8150
amanda.brewer@jpj.com
Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
jackpotjoy@finsbury.com
SOURCE: Jackpotjoy PLC via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange