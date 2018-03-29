Jackpotjoy PLC - Issue of Awards under Long Term Incentive Plan

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Company"), announces that the following nil-cost share awards were made on 28 March 2018 under the previously announced Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP") to the members of the executive management team (excluding the Executive Chairman).

In May 2017 Jackpotjoy plc began granting awards over ordinary shares under the Group's LTIP for key management personnel. The awards will vest on the date on which the Board of Directors determines the extent to which the performance condition has been satisfied, and are subject to a holding period of two years beginning on the vesting date, following the end of which they will be released so that the shares can be acquired.

The performance condition as it applies to 50% of each award is based on the Group's total shareholder return compared with the total shareholder return of the companies constituting the FTSE 250 index (excluding investment trusts and financial services companies) over three years commencing on 1 January 2018. The performance condition as it applies to the remaining 50% of the award is based on the compound annual growth rate in the Group's earnings per share over the same three year period. Details are disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report which will be published at the end of April.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Simon Wykes 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status CEO, Jackpotjoy Operations Limited b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Jackpotjoy plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Conditional Awards d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Nil 57,365 Ordinary Shares e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 28 March 2018 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Keith Laslop 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Jackpotjoy plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Conditional Awards d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Nil 61,786 Ordinary Shares e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 28 March 2018 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Daniel Talisman 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Jackpotjoy plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Conditional Awards d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Nil 36,948 Ordinary Shares e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 28 March 2018 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Robbie Bressler 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Vice-President, Finance and Corporate Controller of Intertain, a subsidiary of the Company b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Jackpotjoy plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Conditional Awards d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Nil 33,139 Ordinary Shares e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 28 March 2018 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Jason Holden 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Director of Investor Relations b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Jackpotjoy plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Conditional Awards d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Nil 26,221 Ordinary Shares e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 28 March 2018 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR a) Name David Flynn 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status CEO, Vera&John b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Jackpotjoy plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Conditional Awards d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Nil 36,434 Ordinary Shares e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 28 March 2018 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

About Jackpotjoy plc

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

