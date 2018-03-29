sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE

Jackpotjoy PLC - Issue of Awards under Long Term Incentive Plan

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Company"), announces that the following nil-cost share awards were made on 28 March 2018 under the previously announced Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP") to the members of the executive management team (excluding the Executive Chairman).

In May 2017 Jackpotjoy plc began granting awards over ordinary shares under the Group's LTIP for key management personnel. The awards will vest on the date on which the Board of Directors determines the extent to which the performance condition has been satisfied, and are subject to a holding period of two years beginning on the vesting date, following the end of which they will be released so that the shares can be acquired.

The performance condition as it applies to 50% of each award is based on the Group's total shareholder return compared with the total shareholder return of the companies constituting the FTSE 250 index (excluding investment trusts and financial services companies) over three years commencing on 1 January 2018. The performance condition as it applies to the remaining 50% of the award is based on the compound annual growth rate in the Group's earnings per share over the same three year period. Details are disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report which will be published at the end of April.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Simon Wykes

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

CEO, Jackpotjoy Operations Limited

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Jackpotjoy plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Conditional Awards

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

Nil

57,365 Ordinary Shares

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

28 March 2018

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Keith Laslop

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Jackpotjoy plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Conditional Awards

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

Nil

61,786 Ordinary Shares

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

28 March 2018

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Daniel Talisman

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Jackpotjoy plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Conditional Awards

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

Nil

36,948 Ordinary Shares

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

28 March 2018

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Robbie Bressler

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Vice-President, Finance and Corporate Controller of Intertain, a subsidiary of the Company

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Jackpotjoy plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Conditional Awards

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

Nil

33,139 Ordinary Shares

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

28 March 2018

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Jason Holden

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Director of Investor Relations

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Jackpotjoy plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Conditional Awards

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

Nil

26,221 Ordinary Shares

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

28 March 2018

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

David Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

CEO, Vera&John

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Jackpotjoy plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Conditional Awards

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

Nil

36,434 Ordinary Shares

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

28 March 2018

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

About Jackpotjoy plc

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

Enquiries:

Jackpotjoy plc

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 203 907 4032

+44 (0) 7812 142118

jason.holden@jpj.com

Jackpotjoy Group

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications

+1 (0) 416 720 8150

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Andy Parnis

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

jackpotjoy@finsbury.com

SOURCE: Jackpotjoy PLC via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange


