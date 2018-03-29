sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, March 29

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 29 March 2018

Name of applicant:Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:14 August 2017To:28 March 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:499,477
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):4,350,000
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):2,923,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,926,477

Name of contact:Mark Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact:020 3008 4913

© 2018 PR Newswire