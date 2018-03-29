sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.03.2018 | 11:14
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Change of Certified Adviser for Clavister Holding AB (publ)

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As from April 3, 2018, Clavister Holding AB (publ) will change Certified Adviser to FNCA Sweden AB.

About Clavister

Clavister is a leading supplier of IT-Security Solutions for fixed, mobile and virtual networks.Clavister is offering small and midsized companies, telecom-operators, cloud and service-providers market-leading security-solutions for today's security threats.

For more information, please contact:

Håkan Mattisson,
CFO for Clavister Group
+46(0)660-29-92-00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/change-of-certified-adviser-for-clavister-holding-ab--publ-,c2484475

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/9441/2484475/813520.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire