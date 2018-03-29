Change of Certified Adviser for Clavister Holding AB (publ)

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As from April 3, 2018, Clavister Holding AB (publ) will change Certified Adviser to FNCA Sweden AB.

About Clavister

Clavister is a leading supplier of IT-Security Solutions for fixed, mobile and virtual networks.Clavister is offering small and midsized companies, telecom-operators, cloud and service-providers market-leading security-solutions for today's security threats.

For more information, please contact:

Håkan Mattisson,

CFO for Clavister Group

+46(0)660-29-92-00

