Change of Certified Adviser for Clavister Holding AB (publ)

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As from April 3, 2018, Clavister Holding AB (publ) will change Certified Adviser to FNCA Sweden AB.
About Clavister
Clavister is a leading supplier of IT-Security Solutions for fixed, mobile and virtual networks.Clavister is offering small and midsized companies, telecom-operators, cloud and service-providers market-leading security-solutions for today's security threats.
