

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finland-based Nokia corp. (NOK) announced Thursday that it has won its largest-ever GSM-Railway contract with Poland's state-owned railway operator PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe S.A. to modernize critical communications network.



The company, together with its partners Herkules, Pozbud and Wasko, and PKP Polskie Linie have signed a five-year contract to deploy a nationwide turnkey GSM-R and mission-critical backhaul network to enhance railway security and reliability throughout the country.



The project will provide PKP/PLK with one of the biggest state-of-the-art railway communications networks in Europe.



Nokia will provide installation, commissioning, third-party integration, first-line care and maintenance for 13,800 km of the GSM-R network, plus more than 11,000 km of optical fiber-based backhaul network infrastructure with IP Multiprotocol Label Switching and dense wavelength division multiplexing optical network equipment.



Once completed, the new network will enable the PLK railway company to fulfil European Union requirements for European Rail Traffic Management System or ERTMS, the bloc's European-wide standard for railway signaling. The project is majority funded by the EU, and complemented by Polish State funds.



