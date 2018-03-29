

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were modestly higher on Thursday as the easing of geopolitical and trade tensions prompted investors to cherry-pick shares ahead of the Easter break.



The benchmark DAX was up 36 points or 0.31 percent at 11,977 in opening deals after declining 0.3 percent on Wednesday.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen rallied 1-2 percent after the Bloomberg reported that France's Renault is in talks to merge with Japan's Nissan Motor.



On the data front, German unemployment decreased notably in March, the Federal Labor Agency said. The number of people out of work decreased by 19,000 in the month.



The jobless rate fell to 5.3 percent in March, in line with expectations, from 5.4 percent in February. This was the lowest since reunification in 1990.



