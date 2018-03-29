Bargain Booze and Wine Rack owner Conviviality has called in the administrators, less than a month after an error was found in the accounts. After announcing late the previous day that it was talking to banks and advisors about a possible sale of the business after failing to scrape together a £125m emergency fundraising, the AIM-listed company said on Thursday that it now intended to appoint administrators. Earlier in the month, after being surprised by a £30m tax bill and suspending its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...