Hikma Pharmaceuticals announced on Thursday that its wholly-owned US subsidiary West-Ward Pharmaceuticals has launched the palonosetron hydrochloride injection at 0.25mg/2mL. The FTSE 250 company said West-Ward's palonosetron HCI injection was a serotonin-3 receptor antagonist indicated in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses in both moderately and highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. It said that according to IQVIA, US ...

