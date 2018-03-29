Gas and electricity supplier SSE upped its guidance for adjusted earnings per share on Thursday. The company now expects to report adjusted EPS of just above 120p a share, up from a previous range of between 116p and 120p. This is the second successive increase in EPS guidance as management also upgraded EPS in the third quarter trading statement from around 116p a share. In addition, adjusted operating profit for the wholesale division is expected to be significantly higher than in 2016/17, ...

