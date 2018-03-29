BGEO Group announced on Thursday that its banking subsidiary, JSC Bank of Georgia, has signed a GEL 75m (£22.06m) loan agreement with the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, with tranches up to five years duration. The FTSE 250 company said the local currency loan facility would be used to finance the development of Georgian small and medium-size enterprises, which its board said reinforced the bank's commitment to support SMEs in Georgia and underpinned its leading position in the SME ...

