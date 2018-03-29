Sirius Minerals updated the market on progress at the Woodsmith Mine during the last quarter on Thursday, saying the project remained on track to deliver first polyhalite and commercial production on time and on budget. The FTSE 250 company signed a tunnelling contract during the period with STRABAG, for drive one of the mineral transport system from Wilton to Lockwood Beck. A shaft sinking contract was signed with DMC as well, and the contractor handover process was now said to be largely ...

